Obit E. Ragene “Jean” Dodds

Posted on October 27, 2021
Graveside services for E. Ragene “Jean” Dodds, 82 will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Preston Cemetery, Alger by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. It was Jean’s wish to be cremated. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blanchard Place and/or Harco Industries.  

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

