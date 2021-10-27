Obit E. Ragene “Jean” Dodds

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















E. Ragene “Jean” Dodds

Graveside services for E. Ragene “Jean” Dodds, 82 will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Preston Cemetery, Alger by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. It was Jean’s wish to be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blanchard Place and/or Harco Industries.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

