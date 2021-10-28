Obit Edith Ann “Butterball” Denny Posted on October 28, 2021 1 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A graveside service for Edith Ann Denny, 69 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Preston Cemetery in Alger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edith’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!