Obit Edith Ann “Butterball” Denny

A graveside service for Edith Ann Denny, 69 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Preston Cemetery in Alger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edith’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

