Obit Edna May Priddy

JAMES and EDNA PRIDDY

Edna May Priddy, age 75, of Findlay, died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her residence.

A joint visitation and funeral service will be held with her husband, James, on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. The visitation will be from 10:00 am to 2:00pm and the service will be at 2:00pm. Pastor Joshua Thilmony will officiate and interment will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project and online memorials are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com

