Obit Elizabeth R. “Beth” Gossard

A Funeral Mass for Elizabeth R. “Beth” Gossard, 91 will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 523 N. West St., Lima by Father Kent Kaufman. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Monday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

She died on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at her residence.

