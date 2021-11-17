Obit Emma Clara Krock

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Emma Clara Krock

Funeral services for Emma Clara Krock, 90, of Kenton, will be private. Burial will take place in Belle Center Fairview Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Emma passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Emma’s honor may be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at prcefh.net

