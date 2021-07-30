Obit Ernest A. Schreiber, III

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ernest A. Schreiber, III, age 80 of Orient, passed away on July 26, 2021.

Per Ernest’s request a cremation will take place. Burial and memorial will take place at a later date. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

