Obit Evelyn May Crawford

Evelyn May Crawford–born May 30, 1922 in Forest, Ohio

Went home into the arms of Jesus on July 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

She passed peacefully in the home of her son in Orlando surrounded by her children.

A funeral service will be held Saturday August 14 at 11 AM at Blanchard River Church of Christ -15745 State Route 81, Dunkirk Ohio 45836 with internment at the Heuston Cemetery on County Rd 20 (west of Forest) in Forest, Ohio. There will be a luncheon following at Blanchard River Church of Christ in Dunkirk, Ohio where Evelyn was a lifelong member.

In lieu of flowers please send donation to Vitas Healthcare 2201 Lucien Way-suite 100-Maitland, Florida 32751 Attn: Rob Bacon

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

