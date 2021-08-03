Obit Everett (Bill) Clinger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Everett (Bill) Clinger passed away on July 31, 2021 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Facility.

Graveside services will be held at Grove Cemetery on August 5, 2021 at 2:00, Pastor Gregg King officiating. There will be no services at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to Kenton Shrine, Kenton First United Methodist Church, Alzheimer’s Association, Stonehedge Lane Condominium Association, or donor’s choice.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

