Obit Faye Ellen Frater

Faye Ellen Frater

Faye Ellen Frater, age 71, was called to her Heavenly Home at 4:52 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center with her family by her side.

Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45807.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

