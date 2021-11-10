Obit Frances Marlene Billups

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Frances Marlene Billups

Services for Frances Marlene Billups, 76 will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Robertson. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial donations in Frances’ honor may be made to the Faith Baptist Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

She died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital E.R., Kenton.

