Obit Franklin Knupp

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Franklin Earl Knupp, 83 will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call three hours prior to the services.

He died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!