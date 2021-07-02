Obit Garnard Jay Boner, DVM

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Garnard Jay Boner, DVM

Garnard Jay Boner, DVM, age 90, of Marysville, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Lexington, Kentucky.

Graveside services were held at Hartford Cemetery in Croton, Ohio. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Robert Hadley, Stephen Hadley, Bill Welch, Ian Welch, Dr. Gary Bowman, Dr. Andrew Bowman, Lauren Eibling, Jr., Tom Eibling, Gregg Fogle, Roger High, Charles Cochran, Dr. Steve Baertsche, Dr. Kurt Johnson, and Gary Carroll.

A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Ohio Sheep Improvement Association or to the Union Rural Electric Scholarship Fund c/o Union County Foundation or to The Farm Animal Support Fund at The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center (fund #310054). Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.





















