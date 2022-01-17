Obit Gary G. Rostorfer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gary G. Rostorfer

Gary G. “Dean” Rostorfer, age 69, of Harrod, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Roundhead. Graveside military services will be held by the Kenton Amvets Post #1994. The funeral service for Gary will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Friends may call from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Equestrian Therapy Program, 22532 Bowsher Road, Cridersville, OH 45806.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!