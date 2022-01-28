Obit Gayland Jay Gullett

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gayland Jay Gullett

A celebration of life ceremony for Gayland Jay Gullett, 67 will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being entrusted to Leaf Cremation in Columbus.

He died at 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born Dec. 22, 1954 in Montpelier, Vermont to the late Freelon and Louesa (Morgan) Gullett.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family will be accepted for burial expenses.

