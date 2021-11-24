Obit Gene Oates

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gene Oates

Services for Gene Oates will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Scott Turner. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

He died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Brookdale of Marysville.

Memorial donations in Gene’s honor may be made to The Gideons.

Online condolences may be expressed at price.fh.net

