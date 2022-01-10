Obit Gerald Lee Horner Posted on January 10, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Gerald Lee Horner Services for Gerald Lee Horner, 74 will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, where AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. He died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Marion General Hospital. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!