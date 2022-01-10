Obit Gerald Lee Horner

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gerald Lee Horner

Services for Gerald Lee Horner, 74 will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, where AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.

He died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Marion General Hospital.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

