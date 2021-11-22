Obit Gladys Draper Posted on November 22, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A private graveside service for Gladys Draper, 85 will take place at a later date at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com She died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 of advanced Alzeimer’s. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!