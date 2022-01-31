Obit Glenda F. Scott

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Glenda F. Scott, 80 will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Holbrook. Burial will be at Fairveiw McDonald Cemetery.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

She died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at her residence.

Memorials may be made to the USV Library in her memory.

Online condolences may be share with the family at soutcrates.com

