Obit Glenda F. Scott Posted on January 31, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Glenda F. Scott, 80 will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Holbrook. Burial will be at Fairveiw McDonald Cemetery. Friends may call noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. She died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at her residence. Memorials may be made to the USV Library in her memory. Online condolences may be share with the family at soutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!