Obit Gloria J. Baughman

Gloria J. Baughman

The family of Gloria J. Baughman, 75 of Kenton, will hold services at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Gloria died on January 23, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

