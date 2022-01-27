Obit Gloria J. Baughman Posted on January 27, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Gloria J. Baughman The family of Gloria J. Baughman, 75 of Kenton, will hold services at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Gloria died on January 23, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!