Obit Gordon “Mont” McKinniss

Gordon "Mont" McKinniss

Gordon "Mont" McKinniss, 70 of LaRue, died Thursday morning, August 12, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ohio Division of Wildlife

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com