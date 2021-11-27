Obit Harley J. Stump Jr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Harley J. Stump Jr.

Harley J. Stump Jr., 72, of Belle Center, passed away at 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Per Harley’s request, there will be no public services.

Memorial contribution may be made, in Harley’s memory, to the Belle Center Fireworks Fund, P.O. Box 5, Belle Center, Ohio 43310.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Stump family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!