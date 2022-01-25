Obit Harold M. “Gus” Guthrie Posted on January 25, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Harold M. “Gus” Guthrie, 82 will begin at noon on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Liberty Baptist Church, 2955 CR 20, Ada by Pastor Don Ayers. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church. He died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at his residence. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!