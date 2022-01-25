Obit Harold M. “Gus” Guthrie

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Harold M. “Gus” Guthrie, 82 will begin at noon on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Liberty Baptist Church, 2955 CR 20, Ada by Pastor Don Ayers.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.

He died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at his residence.

