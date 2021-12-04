Obit Harrison Lucius Underwood

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Harrison Lucius Underwood

Harrison Lucius Underwood of Mt. Cory went to meet Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, at 3:25 pm on December 1, 2021, after an extended illness. He was 89.

The family will receive those wishing to express their respect on Friday, December 10, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Bluffton, and from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Bethel Church of Christ, Ada, Ohio. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 pm, December 11, at the church; his son, David Underwood, will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Barnabas Project, c/o Mission Journeys, 240 Holly Springs Drive, Unit B, Lexington, Kentucky 40504, or the Bethel Church of Christ, 4014 County Road 304, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

