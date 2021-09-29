Obit Helen Wilcox

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen Wilcox

Helen Wilcox, 100, of Bellefontaine, passed away Friday morning, September 24, 2021, at Logan Acres Care Center.

Friends may call on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2-5pm at Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St. DeGraff. Pastor Debbie Ketcham will officiate Helen’s funeral service on Monday, October 4, at 11am at Lewistown-Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Zanesfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewistown-Trinity United Methodist Church, 8088 Co. Rd. 54, PO Box 134, Lewistown, OH 43333, or to the National Parkinson Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 265, Columbus, OH 43231.

DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, DeGraff, is honored to serve the Wilcox family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!