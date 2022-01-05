Obit Henderson “Hank” Hensley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Henderson “Hank” Hensley, 71, of rural Dola, OH died 8:31 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the McDonald Fairview Cemetery, St. Rt. 67, Hardin Co., with Pastor Dave Schneer officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Waynesfield, OH. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com

