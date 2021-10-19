Obit Jack Leroy Stanley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jack Leroy Stanley

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Jack Leroy Stanley, 77, of Forest, Ohio, who went to be with his Lord at 5:12 a.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021. He passed away at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery where the AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service (12:00-2:00pm) Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Fisher-Nightingale Houses, https://www.fnhi.org/. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com

