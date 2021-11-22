Obit Jackie S. Draper

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Jackie S. Draper, 71 will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Patterson Cemetery in conjunction with her late husband, Dusty Draper. Military honors for Dusty will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post 1182, American Legion Post 259 both of Forest, and AmVets Post 1994 of Kenton.

Jackie died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!