Obit: James Andrew “Andy” Clark, 49

Visitation for James Andrew “Andy” Clark, 49, of Forest, will be 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

He died Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Findlay to the late James Clark, and Kathleen (Stephan) Clark. His mother survives in Forest. He was married to Stephanie Haefer, they later divorced.

Surviving are a daughter, Taylor and a son, Austin and sisters, Cheryl (Joe) Holtzberger and Shelly (Nate Newell) Clark, both of Forest.