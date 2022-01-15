Obit James D. Dunbar Posted on January 15, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! James D. Dunbar James D. Dunbar, 75, of rural Tiffin, formerly of Forest, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!