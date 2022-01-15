Home Obituaries Obit James D. Dunbar

Obit James D. Dunbar

Posted on January 15, 2022
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

James D. Dunbar

James D. Dunbar, 75, of rural Tiffin, formerly of Forest, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply