Obit James R. Priddy

JAMES and EDNA PRIDDY

James R. Priddy, age 80, of Findlay, died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his residence.

A joint visitation for James and his wife, Edna will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay from 10:0 am until 2:00 pm with a joint funeral service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. Pastor Joshua Thilmony will officiate and burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

