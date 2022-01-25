Obit Jan M. Farkasdi

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jan M. Farkasdi

Jan M. Farkasdi, 79, of Findlay, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Visitation will be from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 and from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, with the celebration of her life immediately following at 2:00pm. All will take place at New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St., Findlay, Ohio, 45840.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

