Obit Janet M. McKee Posted on December 31, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Janet M. McKee There will be no services for Janet M. McKee,78, of Kenton. It was her wish to be cremated. A burial will take place at Grove Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Star or Universal Home Health & Hospice. Online condolences may be made at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!