Obit Janet M. McKee

Janet M. McKee

There will be no services for Janet M. McKee,78, of Kenton. It was her wish to be cremated. A burial will take place at Grove Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Star or Universal Home Health & Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at pricefh.net

