Obit Jeanann Baum

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jeanann Baum

Funeral services for Jeanann Baum, 61, of Kenton will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Masks are suggested but not required.

Jeanann enjoyed doing all kinds of different crafts and spending time with her family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Helping Hands Outreach, 100 Cleveland Ave., Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!