Obit Jeanette L. Morrison

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jeanette L. Morrison of Kenton, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband at 8:20 AM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her residence.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton where the family will receive friends from 12:00 PM Monday until the time of service. Pastor Mike Armentrout will officiate and burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be limited to Jeanette’s entire family and her church families from Flat Branch, McGuffey and Central Churches of the Christ. On Jeanette’s request, masks will be worn while in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jeanette to Universal Hospice Care of Bellefontaine or to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!