Obit Jennifer Blackford

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jennifer Blackford

Jennifer Carol Ann Blackford, 26, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2021 in Findlay, Ohio.

Memorials in Jenny’s name can be made to My Recovery Day: 4500 Lee Rd building H, Cleveland, OH 44128.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, October 15 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT- CRATES in Kenton, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 15th at the funeral home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!