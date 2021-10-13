Obit Jennifer Blackford Posted on October 13, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Jennifer Blackford Jennifer Carol Ann Blackford, 26, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2021 in Findlay, Ohio. Memorials in Jenny’s name can be made to My Recovery Day: 4500 Lee Rd building H, Cleveland, OH 44128. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, October 15 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT- CRATES in Kenton, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 15th at the funeral home. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!