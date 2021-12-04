Obit Jimmie E. Adams

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jimmie E. Adams

There will be no services held for JimmieAdams, 72 of Kenton, per his request. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jimmie died on December 1, 2021 at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born on June 1,1949 in Columbus to the late Charles Adams and Elsie (Poe) Barker.

Surviving are 1 sister; Bonnie Kanzig of Kenton, several nieces and nephews and furry companions; Maggie and Big Un.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother; Lonnie Adams, 2 sisters; Charlotte Hatcher and Rose Tanner.

Jimmie worked in South Carolina as a plumber for many years. After retiring he moved back to Ohio.

He loved his dogs, hanging out with friends and enjoyed scratch off tickets.

Memorial donations may be made to Hardin County Humane Society.

(*Pd. 120421)