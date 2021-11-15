Obit John C. Lightner Posted on November 15, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! John C. Lightner There will be no services at this time for John C. Lightner, 76. He died on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!