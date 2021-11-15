Obit John C. Lightner

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















John C. Lightner

There will be no services at this time for John C. Lightner, 76.

He died on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

