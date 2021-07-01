Obit John Heffernan

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for John Heffernan, 77 will be begin at noon on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Steve Hess. Burial with military rites will follow at Otterbein Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

He died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Black Swamp Driving Club or the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net,

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!