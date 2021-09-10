Obit John Henry Bailey

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for John Henry Bailey, 78will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God, Alger by the Rev. James Gatchell. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the Kenton Amvets Post 1994 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

He died at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenton Amvets Post 1994.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!