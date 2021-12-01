Obit John W. Watkins

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for John W. Watkins, 85 will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

He died at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at his home.

