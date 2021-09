Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A celebration of life service for Joy Keeran, 59 will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church of Kenton by the Rev. Douglas Flinn. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

A full obituary was run at an earlier date.