Obit Judith Gray Clemons

Judith Gray Clemons

Judith Gray Clemons 76 of Matthews, North Carolina passed away January 6, 2022. A private family gathering will be held for Judy. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com for the Clemons family.