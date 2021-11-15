Obit Judy G. Clark Posted on November 15, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Judy G. Clark Judy G. Clark Ward, 70 of Kenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her residence. Visitation will be held for Judy on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:30 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will begin at 2:00 PM at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery. Pastor JMac Geissinger will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Judy to the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!