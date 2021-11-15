Obit Judy G. Clark

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Judy G. Clark

Judy G. Clark Ward, 70 of Kenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her residence.

Visitation will be held for Judy on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:30 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will begin at 2:00 PM at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery. Pastor JMac Geissinger will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Judy to the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

