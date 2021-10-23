Obit Judy L. Donnal

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Judy L. Donnal

Services for Judy L. Donnal, 70 will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Alger Assembly of God Church, 7050 Ohio 235, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenton Band Boosters, c/o Kenton High School, 200 Harding Avenue, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

