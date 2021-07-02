Obit Julia Sawzin

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Mass of Christian Burial for Julia Sawzin (nee Horvath), 98 will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41295 North Ridge Road, Elyria Township with Reverend Neil G. Walters, pastor of the parish, serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8 in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.

She died peacefully at her residence during the early morning hours on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Donations may be made to either Louis Paul Proy Chapter 20 of the Disabled American Veterans or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

