Obit Justin Davis Roberts

Justin Davis Roberts passed away on August 8, 2021 in Marion, Indiana at the age of 39. He was born on March 6, 1982 in Lima Ohio.

His wishes were to be cremated. There will be a celebration of life, held in his memory in Ada, Ohio on September 18, 2021 for family and friends to remember him.

