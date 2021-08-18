Obit Karen Combs

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Karen M. Combs, 74 will be at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at the Kindred Hospital in Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

