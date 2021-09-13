Obit Kathleen Carothers Posted on September 13, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Kathleen Gerlach Carothers A private family graveside service for Kathleen Gerlach Carothers will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Preston Cemetery in Alger by Pastor Steve Holbrook. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Faith Baptist Church, Kenton. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!