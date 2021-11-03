Obit Kathleen J. (Manlik) Schroeder

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kathleen J. (Manlik) Schroeder

Kathleen J. (Manlik) Schroeder, 88 died on Oct. 19, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo.

She was born on June 30, 1933 in Kenton, Ohio to Richard and Ludema (Staudenheimer) Manlik. She married Omer Schroeder on Aug. 8, 1969.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Constance (Gene) Lautzenheiser.

Surviving are her sister Janet (Robert) Szymanski, and her 6 children, Karen (Glenn) Lieb, Richard Pearson, Roberta (Dave) Edwards, Keith Pearson, Randy (Georgia) Schroeder and Lisa (Chris) Gelhar.12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Kenton Sr. High School, Class of ‘51.

Kathleen was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Lakewood, Colo.

