Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit Kay Eileen (Erwin) Stauffer

Kay Eileen (Erwin) Stauffer, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her home with her husband and daughters by her side.

Family and friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the church. Graveside services will be held immediately after the ceremony at the Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church or Universal Hospice Care (Bellefontaine).

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!